Affluent Partners Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1466)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1466

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1466

  • Market CapHKD142.450m
  • SymbolSEHK:1466
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLuxury Goods
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG0130B1014

Company Profile

Affluent Partners Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the purchasing, processing, designing, production, wholesaling and distribution of pearls and jewelry products.

Latest 1466 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .