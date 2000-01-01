Affluent Partners Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1466)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1466
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1466
- Market CapHKD142.450m
- SymbolSEHK:1466
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLuxury Goods
- Currency
- ISINKYG0130B1014
Company Profile
Affluent Partners Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the purchasing, processing, designing, production, wholesaling and distribution of pearls and jewelry products.