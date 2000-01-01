AFI Development GDR (LSE:AFID)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AFID
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AFID
- Market Cap$308.020m
- SymbolLSE:AFID
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS00106J2006
Company Profile
AFI Development PLC is a real estate development company. The Company's business segments are Commercial projects, Land bank, Asset Management, Hotel Operation, and others.