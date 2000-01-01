Company Profile

Aflac Inc offers supplemental health insurance and life insurance in the two largest insurance markets in the world, the U.S. and Japan. In addition to its cancer policies, the company has broadened its product offerings to include accidents, disability, and long-term-care insurance. It markets its products through independent distributors, selling most of its policies directly to consumers at their places of work.Aflac Inc is a general business holding company and acts as a management company. It offers supplemental health and life insurance in the U.S. and Japan.