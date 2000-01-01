Afone Participations SA (EURONEXT:AFO)
- Market Cap€48.140m
- SymbolEURONEXT:AFO
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- ISINFR0000044612
Company Profile
Afone Participations SA is a telecommunications services operator. It offers its customers solutions for improving their telephone call processing, related electronic banking offers and remote security offers.