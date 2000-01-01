Afone Participations SA (EURONEXT:AFO)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AFO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AFO

  • Market Cap€48.140m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:AFO
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0000044612

Company Profile

Afone Participations SA is a telecommunications services operator. It offers its customers solutions for improving their telephone call processing, related electronic banking offers and remote security offers.

Latest AFO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .