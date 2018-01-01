AFR NuVenture Resources Inc (TSX:AFR) Share Price

Company Profile

AFR NuVenture Resources Inc formerly African Metals Corp is an exploration stage company. It is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of assets. Its activities are in one industry segment of exploration and evaluation of asset acquisition, exploration and development.African Metals Corp is an exploration company. It engages in the discovery and development of copper and cobalt deposits. The company is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of assets located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).