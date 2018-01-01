AFR NuVenture Resources Inc (TSX:AFR) Share Price

AFR
AFR NuVenture Resources Inc
North American company
Basic Material
Other Industrial Metals & Mining
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XTSX
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
AFR NuVenture Resources Inc formerly African Metals Corp is an exploration stage company. It is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of assets. Its activities are in one industry segment of exploration and evaluation of asset acquisition, exploration and development.African Metals Corp is an exploration company. It engages in the discovery and development of copper and cobalt deposits. The company is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of assets located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).
TSX:AFR
CA00111F1027
CAD
Loading Comparison
Latest AFR News