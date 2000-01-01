Afri-Can Marine Minerals Corp (TSX:AFA.H)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AFA.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AFA.H

  • Market CapCAD0.000m
  • SymbolTSX:AFA.H
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINCA0082782024

Company Profile

Afri-Can Marine Minerals Corp is an exploration and development company. It is involved in the acquisition, exploration and development of marine and terrestrial mineral properties in Namibia.

Latest AFA.H news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .