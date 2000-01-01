Africa Energy Corp (TSX:AFE)
- Market CapCAD184.740m
- SymbolTSX:AFE
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA00830W1059
Africa Energy Corp. is an oil and gas company based in Canada. It has exploration assets in South Africa and Namibia. The operations of the company include Block 11B/12B and Block 2B in South Africa as well as Petroleum Exploration License 37 in Namibia.