Africa Energy Corp (TSX:AFE)

North American company
This share can be held in
  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AFE

  • Market CapCAD184.740m
  • SymbolTSX:AFE
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINCA00830W1059

Company Profile

Africa Energy Corp. is an oil and gas company based in Canada. It has exploration assets in South Africa and Namibia. The operations of the company include Block 11B/12B and Block 2B in South Africa as well as Petroleum Exploration License 37 in Namibia.

