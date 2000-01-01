Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp is a Canada based international oil and gas exploration company. It is an exploration stage enterprise that participates in oil and gas projects located in emerging markets, in sub-Saharan Africa. The company operates in the business segment of international oil and gas exploration, and geographically, it operates in Kenya and Ethiopia.Africa Oil Corp is an international oil and gas exploration company. The Company has oil and gas interests in Kenya and Ethiopia. The Company's blocks 10BA, 10BB, 13T, and the Rift Basin Area are located in the East African Tertiary Rift.