African Energy Resources Ltd DR (ASX:AFR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AFR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AFR
- Market CapAUD11.210m
- SymbolASX:AFR
- IndustryEnergy
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000AFR6
Company Profile
African Energy Resources Ltd is an independent power producer. The company focuses on the development of multiple integrated power projects in Botswana.