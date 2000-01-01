African Gold Group Inc (TSX:AGG)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AGG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AGG

  • Market CapCAD27.520m
  • SymbolTSX:AGG
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA00829A6016

Company Profile

African Gold Group Inc is a Canada-based exploration and development company. Its segment consists of the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal mineral resources properties located in Mali.

Latest AGG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .