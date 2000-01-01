African Pioneer (LSE:AFP)
UK company
Market Cap £7.100m
LSE:AFP
Basic Material
Other Industrial Metals & Mining
- Currency
ISIN IM00B8C0HK22
African Pioneer PLC is engaged in the exploring opportunities within the natural resources sector in Sub-Saharan Africa, with a focus on base and precious metals including but not limited to copper, nickel, lead and zinc. The company's short to medium-term strategic objectives are to enhance the value of its mineral resource Projects located in Namibia, Zambia and Botswana through exploration and technical studies conducted by the company or through a joint venture or other arrangements with a view to establishing the Projects can be economically mined for profit.