Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It focuses on investing in, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets, which the company refers to as its target assets. It also focuses on investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise.AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc invest in, acquire and manage a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets.