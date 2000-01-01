AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc 8 % Cum Red Pfd Shs Series -B- (NYSE:MITTpB)

North American company
Market Info - MITTPB

Company Info - MITTPB

  • SymbolNYSE:MITTpB
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • ISINUS0012283034

Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It focuses on investing in, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets, which the company refers to as its target assets. It also focuses on investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise.AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc invest in, acquire and manage a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets.

