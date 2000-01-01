Agatos SpA (MTA:AGA)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AGA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AGA

  • Market Cap€10.350m
  • SymbolMTA:AGA
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Regulated Electric
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0005216533

Company Profile

Agatos SpA is engaged in the acquisition of ownership interests in companies or enterprises operating in the renewable energy field and in the production of energy.

Latest AGA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .