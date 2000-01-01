AGCO Corp (NYSE:AGCO)
Based in Duluth, Georgia, Agco is the third- largest agricultural equipment manufacturer, behind Deere and CNH Industrial. It has five principal brands: Massey Ferguson, Challenger, Fendt, Valtra, and GSI. Unlike its competitors, Agco's product line extends beyond self-propelled equipment and implements by offering grain handling systems and livestock management solutions. The company reports segment revenue by geographic region, with North America accounting for 23% of revenue; South America, 10%; Europe/Africa/Middle East, 57%; and Asia/Pacific, 9%.AGCO Corp is a Georgia-based company which manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts in various parts of the country. It sells a full range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, among others.