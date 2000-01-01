Company Profile

AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of February 2020, the firm had CAD 37.4 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management's funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with close to two thirds of retail AUM being equity related. That said, the company does use fundamental, quantitative and alternative strategies to manages its investment funds. AGF Management has a more meaningful portion of its business tied to institutional clients than its peers, with 34% of AUM derived from institutional and subadvised accounts. The company also derives 16% of its managed assets from high-net-worth clients.AGF Management Ltd is an asset management company that provides investment management for mutual funds, institutions and corporations, as well as net-worth clients. It has operations in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia.