Company Profile

Agfa-Gevaert NV is a Belgium-based company which develops, produces and distributes a range of analog and digital imaging systems and information technology solutions, for the printing sector, healthcare sector, and specific industrial applications. It has three reporting segments including Agfa Graphics, Agfa HealthCare, and Agfa Specialty Products. Geographically, it operates in Europe, Latin America, Asia, Africa, and NAFTA regions. The company earns most of its revenue from the Agfa Graphics segment in Europe region.