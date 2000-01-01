Aggregated Micro Power Holdings (LSE:AMPH)
- Market Cap£53.880m
- SymbolLSE:AMPH
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Independent Power Producers
- ISINGB00BC4F3V69
Aggregated Micro Power Holdings PLC develops, owns & operates renewable energy generating facilities. It develops & operates projects using small-scale technologies for converting biomass to energy.