Company Profile

Aggreko PLC is a provider of cooling and heating rental equipment. The company operates two business units: rental solutions and power solutions. Rental solutions offer power, heating, and cooling equipment to customers in developed markets on a rental basis. Power solutions, the slightly larger business unit by revenue, operates in emerging markets and serves industrial and utility customers with large and complex solutions to their power requirements. Aggreko serves customers in utilities, oil and gas, mining, events, petrochemical and refining, manufacturing, and other sectors worldwide. The company generates the lion's share of its revenue in North America, followed by Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.