Aggreko (LSE:AGK)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AGK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AGK

  • Market Cap£2.162bn
  • SymbolLSE:AGK
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorRental & Leasing Services
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BK1PTB77

Company Profile

Aggreko PLC is a provider of rental equipment used for cooling and heating. The company operates rental solutions and power solutions businesses offering power, heating, and cooling equipment. It also provides power solutions to various industries.

Latest AGK news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

AGK Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .