Agile Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:3383)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 3383
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 3383
- Market CapHKD43.714bn
- SymbolSEHK:3383
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG011981035
Company Profile
Agile Group Holdings Ltd is a real estate property developer. Its portfolio comprises of hotels, commercial and residential properties based in China.