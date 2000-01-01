Agile Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:3383)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 3383

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 3383

  • Market CapHKD43.714bn
  • SymbolSEHK:3383
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG011981035

Company Profile

Agile Group Holdings Ltd is a real estate property developer. Its portfolio comprises of hotels, commercial and residential properties based in China.

Latest 3383 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .