Company Profile

Agilent Technologies Inc has evolved into a leading life sciences and diagnostics firm. Today, Agilent's measurement technologies serve a broad base of customers with its three operating segments: life science and applied tools (45% of fiscal 2019 sales), cross lab (36% of sales consisting of consumables and services related to its life science and applied tools), and diagnostics and genomics (20%). Just over half of its sales are generated from the biopharmaceutical, chemical, and energy end markets, but it also supports clinical lab, environmental, forensics, food, academic, and government-related organizations. The company is geographically diverse, with operations in the U.S. (31%) and China (20%) representing the largest country concentrations.Agilent Technologies Inc is engaged in life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company provides application focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow.