AgileThought Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:AGIL) Share Price

AGIL
AgileThought Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A
North American company
Right Arrow 1
Technology
Right Arrow 2
Software - Application
Bid
-
Ask
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XNAS
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Loading...
Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Company Profile
AgileThought Inc is a full-service digital transformation and consulting firm. The company offers architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists, and other experts located across the United States and Latin America deliver next-generation solutions that accelerate the digital business.
Symbol
NASDAQ:AGIL
ISIN
US00857F1003
Currency
USD
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest AGIL News