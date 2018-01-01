Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

AgileThought Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:AGIL) Share Price

AGIL

AgileThought Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Technology

Right Arrow 2

Software - Application

Bid

-

Ask

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNAS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Company Profile

AgileThought Inc is a full-service digital transformation and consulting firm. The company offers architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists, and other experts located across the United States and Latin America deliver next-generation solutions that accelerate the digital business.

NASDAQ:AGIL

US00857F1003

USD

Loading Comparison

Latest AGIL News