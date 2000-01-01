Agiliti Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:AGTI)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AGTI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AGTI
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNYSE:AGTI
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorHealth Information Services
- Currency
- ISINUS00848J1043
Company Profile
Agiliti Inc is a provider of end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. The services provided by the company include Clinical engineering, Equipment rental, Imaging services and Onsite Management among others. Geographically, it operates only in the United States.