Company Info - AGIO

  • Market Cap$3.660bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:AGIO
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS00847X1046

Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing treatments geared towards cancer and rare genetic disorders of metabolism. The company's primary focus is to develop potentially transformative small-molecule medicines. The clinical development strategy for Agios' product candidates includes a precision approach with initial study designs that allow for genetically or biomarker-defined patient populations. The company seeks the potential for proof of concept early in clinical development, along with any potential for accelerated approval.

