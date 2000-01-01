Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:AGIO)
Company Info - AGIO
- Market Cap$3.660bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:AGIO
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- ISINUS00847X1046
Company Profile
Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing treatments geared towards cancer and rare genetic disorders of metabolism. The company's primary focus is to develop potentially transformative small-molecule medicines. The clinical development strategy for Agios' product candidates includes a precision approach with initial study designs that allow for genetically or biomarker-defined patient populations. The company seeks the potential for proof of concept early in clinical development, along with any potential for accelerated approval.Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on developing treatments geared towards cancer and rare genetic disorders of metabolism. It also emphasizes on developing potentially transformative small-molecule medicines.