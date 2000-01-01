Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing treatments geared towards cancer and rare genetic disorders of metabolism. The company's primary focus is to develop potentially transformative small-molecule medicines. The clinical development strategy for Agios' product candidates includes a precision approach with initial study designs that allow for genetically or biomarker-defined patient populations. The company seeks the potential for proof of concept early in clinical development, along with any potential for accelerated approval.