AGM Group Holdings Inc Class A (NASDAQ:AGMH)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AGMH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AGMH
- Market Cap$319.960m
- SymbolNASDAQ:AGMH
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINVGG0132V1058
Company Profile
AGM Group Holdings Inc through its subsidiaries is engaged in financial technologyy and investment business. The company offer its services to brokers, investment company and other institutions.