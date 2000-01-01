AGNC Investment Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1/1000th Cum Conv Red Pfd Shs Series -C- (NASDAQ:AGNCN)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AGNCN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AGNCN

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:AGNCN
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS00123Q5009

Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp is an internally-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in agency mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis, financed through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements.

Latest AGNCN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .