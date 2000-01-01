AGNC Investment Corp Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:AGNC)

North American company
Market Info - AGNC

Company Info - AGNC

  • Market Cap$8.794bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:AGNC
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Mortgage
  • Currency
  • ISINUS00123Q1040

Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust that invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities. The firm's asset portfolio is comprised of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, or by a U.S. Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association. It also invests in other types of mortgage and mortgage-related residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities or other investments in or related to, the housing, mortgage or real estate markets.AGNC Investment Corp is an internally-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in agency mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis, financed through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements.

