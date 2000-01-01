Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines is a gold miner operating mines in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It also owns 50% of the Canadian Malartic mine. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines on line in rapid succession in the following years. The company produced nearly 1.8 million gold ounces in 2019. Agnico Eagle is focused on increasing gold production in lower-risk jurisdictions.Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd is a Canadian gold mining company. Its mining properties are located in Canada, Finland and Mexico as well as in United States and Sweden.