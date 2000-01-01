Agrana Beteiligungs AG (XETRA:AGB2)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AGB2
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AGB2
- Market Cap€1.174bn
- SymbolXETRA:AGB2
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- Currency
- ISINAT000AGRANA3
Company Profile
Agrana Beteiligungs AG is a processor of raw materials that manufactures foods and intermediate products for the downstream food industry as well as for non-food applications.