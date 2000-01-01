Agrana Beteiligungs AG (XETRA:AGB2)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AGB2

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AGB2

  • Market Cap€1.174bn
  • SymbolXETRA:AGB2
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINAT000AGRANA3

Company Profile

Agrana Beteiligungs AG is a processor of raw materials that manufactures foods and intermediate products for the downstream food industry as well as for non-food applications.

Latest AGB2 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .