Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC)

North American company
Company Info - ADC

  • Market Cap$2.850bn
  • SymbolNYSE:ADC
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0084921008

Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation operates as a fully integrated real estate investment trust primarily focused on the ownership, acquisition, development, and management of retail properties net leased to industry- leading tenants. Some of its properties in the portfolio include 24 Hour Fitness, 7-Eleven, Wawa, PetSmart, among others.Agree Realty Corporation is engaged in real estate activities primarily in the United States. It manages retail properties for the purpose of generating shareholders income on a consistent basis.

