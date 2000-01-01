Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC)
Agree Realty Corporation operates as a fully integrated real estate investment trust primarily focused on the ownership, acquisition, development, and management of retail properties net leased to industry- leading tenants. Some of its properties in the portfolio include 24 Hour Fitness, 7-Eleven, Wawa, PetSmart, among others.Agree Realty Corporation is engaged in real estate activities primarily in the United States. It manages retail properties for the purpose of generating shareholders income on a consistent basis.