AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AGRI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AGRI

  • Market Cap$78.780m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:AGRI
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorFarm Products
  • Currency
  • ISINCAC009481069

Company Profile

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd is dedicated to transforming modern agricultural development through its proprietary patent-pending facility design and automated growing system. Its methods are designed to produce high-quality, pesticide-free, locally cultivated crops, cost-effectively and with the ability to quickly scale, in virtually any climate.

Latest AGRI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .