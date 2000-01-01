Agrify Corp Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:AGFY)

North American company
Market Info - AGFY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AGFY

  • Market Cap$156.470m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:AGFY
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorSpecialty Business Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS00853E1073

Company Profile

Agrify Corp provides hardware and software to grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. The products offered by the company include Integrated Grow Racks, LED Grow Lights, Hydroponics, and Vertical Farming Units.

Latest AGFY news

