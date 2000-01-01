Agriterra Ltd (LSE:AGTA)

UK company
Market Info - AGTA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AGTA

  • Market Cap£1.160m
  • SymbolLSE:AGTA
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorFarm Products
  • Currency
  • ISINGG00BDG13C09

Company Profile

Agriterra Ltd is an agricultural company. The Company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in investing, developing and operating agricultural and associated civil engineering projects in Africa.

