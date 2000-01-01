Agritrade Resources Ltd (SEHK:1131)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1131
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1131
- Market CapHKD3.633bn
- SymbolSEHK:1131
- IndustryEnergy
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINBMG0130N1130
Company Profile
Agritrade Resources Ltd is engaged in the production, processing, transportation and marketing of its own brand of SEM coal, a sub-bituminous, low-sulphur, low-pollutant thermal coal from its mining concession, SEM.