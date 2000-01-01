Agritrade Resources Ltd (SEHK:1131)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1131

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1131

  • Market CapHKD3.633bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1131
  • IndustryEnergy
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG0130N1130

Company Profile

Agritrade Resources Ltd is engaged in the production, processing, transportation and marketing of its own brand of SEM coal, a sub-bituminous, low-sulphur, low-pollutant thermal coal from its mining concession, SEM.

Latest 1131 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .