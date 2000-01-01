Agronomics Ltd (LSE:ANIC)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

  • Market Cap£13.490m
  • SymbolLSE:ANIC
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINIM00B6QH1J21

Company Profile

Port Erin Biopharma Investments Ltd invests in biopharmaceutical sector. Its objective is to create value for shareholders through investing in companies that have potential to generate substantial revenues through development of biopharmaceutical drugs.

