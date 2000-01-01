Agroton Public Ltd ADR (XETRA:A2TA)

European company
Market Info - A2TA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - A2TA

  • Market Cap€19.310m
  • SymbolXETRA:A2TA
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorFarm Products
  • Currency
  • ISINUS00855P2092

Company Profile

Agroton Public Ltd is a Cyprus-based company engaged in the production of diversified agriculture products, focusing on grain growing, livestock farming, and food processing.

