AGT Food and Ingredients Inc (TSE:AGT)
Company Info - AGT
- Market CapCAD436.020m
- SymbolTSE:AGT
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorFarm Products
- Currency
- ISINCA0012641001
AGT Food and Ingredients Inc, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of sourcing and processing (cleaning, splitting, sorting and bagging) of pulses specialty crops for export domestic markets.