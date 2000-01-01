AGTech Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8279)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 8279

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8279

  • Market CapHKD4.085bn
  • SymbolSEHK:8279
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG0135Z1032

Company Profile

AGTech Holdings Ltd is a provider of virtual lottery games in China. It develops and sells gaming related software, systems and hardware such as terminals.

Latest 8279 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .