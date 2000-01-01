AGTech Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8279)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8279
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8279
- Market CapHKD4.085bn
- SymbolSEHK:8279
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINBMG0135Z1032
Company Profile
AGTech Holdings Ltd is a provider of virtual lottery games in China. It develops and sells gaming related software, systems and hardware such as terminals.