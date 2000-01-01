Aguia Resources Ltd (ASX:AGR)

APAC company
Market Info - AGR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AGR

  • Market CapAUD28.320m
  • SymbolASX:AGR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000AGR4

Company Profile

Aguia Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of phosphate projects in Brazil. The company's projects include Rio Grande Projects, Mata da Corda Phosphate, Lucena Phosphate and Atlantic Potash Project.

