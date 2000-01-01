Ahsay Backup Software Development Co Ltd (SEHK:8290)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 8290

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8290

  • Market CapHKD60.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:8290
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG0132C1078

Company Profile

Ahsay Backup Software Development Co Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in the provision of online backup software solutions to clients via the internet. It also provides information sharing services.

Latest 8290 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .