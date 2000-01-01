AIA Group Ltd (SEHK:1299)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1299
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1299
- Market CapHKD982.836bn
- SymbolSEHK:1299
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Life
- Currency
- ISINHK0000069689
Company Profile
AIA Group Ltd is a pan-Asian insurance provider with a wide range of products including retirement savings plans, life insurance, and accident and health insurance. The firm also provides employee benefits, and pension services to corporate clients.