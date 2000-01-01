AIB Group (EURONEXT:A5G)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - A5G

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - A5G

  • Market Cap€2.085bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:A5G
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINIE00BF0L3536

Company Profile

AIB Group PLC is a banking services company. The company's operating segment are Retail Banking; Corporate Institutional and Business Banking (CIB); AIB UK and Group. It generates maximum revenue from the Retail Banking segment. Retail Banking segment comprises of Homes and Consumer, SME and Financial Solutions Group (FSG) in a single integrated segment, focused on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Ireland and also has a presence in the United Kingdom and the Rest of the World.AIB Group PLC is a financial services company in Ireland. The company provides range of services to retail customers, as well as business and corporate customers. It also has operations in Northern Ireland.

Latest A5G news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .