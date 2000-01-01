AiHuiShou International Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:RERE)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RERE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RERE
- Market Cap$3.832bn
- SymbolNYSE:RERE
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorInternet Retail
- Currency
- ISINUS00138L1089
Company Profile
AiHuiShou International Co Ltd is a pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China. The majority of its revenue is derived from online product sales of phones and other consumer electronics goods through its platform.