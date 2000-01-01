AIkido Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:AIKI)

North American company
Market Info - AIKI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AIKI

  • Market Cap$22.450m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:AIKI
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINUS84842R5028

Company Profile

Spherix Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company. The company is engaged in the development of small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's drug portfolio includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).Spherix Inc is a patent commercialization company whose operations are focused on the monetization of its intellectual property.

