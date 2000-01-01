Aimia Inc Cum Pfd Shs Series -1- (TSE:AIM.PR.A)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AIM.PR.A
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AIM.PR.A
- Market CapCAD0.000m
- SymbolTSE:AIM.PR.A
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA00900Q2027
Company Profile
Aimia Inc is a loyalty management company and operates in three regional segments including Canada, the United States and Asia-Pacific and ( U.S. & APAC) Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA).