Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AIM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AIM
- Market CapCAD417.900m
- SymbolTSE:AIM
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA00900Q1037
Company Profile
Aimia Inc is a loyalty management company and operates in three regional segments including Canada, the United States and Asia-Pacific and ( U.S. & APAC) Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA).