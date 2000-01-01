Company Profile

AIMS APAC REIT operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in a portfolio of the income-producing real estate located throughout the Asia-Pacific region that is used for industrial purposes, including, but not limited to, warehousing and distribution activities, business park activities, and manufacturing activities. It operates through the Singapore and Australia geographical segments out of which Singapore accounts for majority revenue.AIMS AMP Capital Industrial REIT invests in industrial real estate. The Company's investment objective is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income producing and industrial real estate located throughout Asia Pacific.