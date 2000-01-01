AIMS APAC REIT (SGX:O5RU)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - O5RU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - O5RU

  • Market CapSGD982.560m
  • SymbolSGX:O5RU
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Industrial
  • Currency
  • ISINSG2D63974620

Company Profile

AIMS AMP Capital Industrial REIT invests in industrial real estate. The Company's investment objective is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income producing and industrial real estate located throughout Asia Pacific.

Latest O5RU news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .