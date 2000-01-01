Company Profile

Ainsworth Game Technology is involved in the design and development of electronic gaming machines which are supplied to clubs and casinos. The company is licensed in many jurisdictions in Australia and abroad to conduct this business. Ainsworth expanded its offshore presence, particularly in the Americas, which now represents more than 50% of its earnings. The company has ceded substantial market share in Australia during recent years but we expect this to stabilise.Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd designs and develops electronic gaming machines for clubs and casinos. The company has operations in Australia and North America.