AIQ Ltd (LSE:AIQ)

UK company
Market Info - AIQ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AIQ

  • Market Cap£14.260m
  • SymbolLSE:AIQ
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG0180A1022

Company Profile

AIQ Ltd operates in the social commerce sector. It focuses on social commerce businesses, such as social media platforms which have the potential of providing a strong e-commerce sales channel.

